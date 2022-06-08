Meme Price Reaches $409.51 on Exchanges (MEME)

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. One Meme coin can currently be purchased for about $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Meme has a market capitalization of $11.47 million and $1.13 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Meme has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.32 or 0.00192344 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003228 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00004328 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000541 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00011709 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001192 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003293 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $101.46 or 0.00334619 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000364 BTC.

About Meme

Meme is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. The official website for Meme is dontbuymeme.com . Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Meme Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meme should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Meme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

