Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) is Soroban Capital Partners LP’s 7th Largest Position

Soroban Capital Partners LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,584,840 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 594,500 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up 4.0% of Soroban Capital Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Soroban Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $533,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stanley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Stanley Capital Management LLC now owns 22,700 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,635,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Meta Platforms by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,718 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,851 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,650,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Kenfarb & CO. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $511,000. Finally, Kensico Capital Management Corp increased its position in Meta Platforms by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp now owns 702,300 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $236,219,000 after purchasing an additional 132,300 shares during the period. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FB stock traded up $4.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $199.82. 285,143 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,706,804. The company has a market cap of $540.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $202.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $251.12. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.00 and a 52 week high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:FB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The firm had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $2,327,429.16. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,913 shares in the company, valued at $2,366,160.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.53, for a total transaction of $61,741.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,141 shares in the company, valued at $3,636,054.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,112 shares of company stock worth $9,283,967. Insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup upgraded Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $258.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $330.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. cut Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Meta Platforms to $273.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.37.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

