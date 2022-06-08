Meten Holding Group (NASDAQ:METX) Stock Price Up 6.3%

Meten Holding Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX – Get Rating)’s share price rose 6.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.75 and last traded at $1.69. Approximately 210,423 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 626,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.59.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.72.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Meten Holding Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Meten Holding Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,212,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,806,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.34% of Meten Holding Group at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 2.66% of the company’s stock.
Meten Holding Group Ltd. provides English language training (ELT) services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: General Adult English Training, Overseas Training Services, Online English Training, and Junior English Training. The company delivers English language and future skills training for Chinese students and professionals.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Meten Holding Group (METX)
- How to Invest in Water Stocks: A Tutorial for Investors
- Expedia Group: Recovering with the Travel Industry
- It’s Time To Grab The Lovesac Company By The Shorts
- Asana posts a strong result, what you should consider before buying the stock?
- Lightning Strikes For Thor Industries
Receive News & Ratings for Meten Holding Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meten Holding Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.