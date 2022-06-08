Metronome Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $21,180.00 (MET)

Metronome (MET) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. Metronome has a market cap of $21.26 million and approximately $21,180.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Metronome has traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar. One Metronome coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.52 or 0.00004980 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.96 or 0.00196856 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003281 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002118 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001321 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.78 or 0.00396525 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00029980 BTC.

Metronome Profile

Metronome’s launch date was May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 14,159,072 coins and its circulating supply is 14,014,498 coins. Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Metronome’s official message board is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metronome’s official website is www.metronome.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Metronome Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metronome should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metronome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

