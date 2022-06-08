Millennium Management LLC Acquires 152,006 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 59.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 405,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,006 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $72,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CPT. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 361.5% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Camden Property Trust stock opened at $142.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.55, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a PE ratio of 42.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $154.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.68. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $130.04 and a 12 month high of $180.37.

Camden Property Trust ( NYSE:CPT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($1.07). The firm had revenue of $311.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.90 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 8.67%. Camden Property Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CPT shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Camden Property Trust from $186.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Camden Property Trust from $179.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Camden Property Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $179.00 to $171.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $193.00 to $174.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.71.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

