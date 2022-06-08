Millennium Management LLC Buys 327,872 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,036,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 327,872 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $78,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,393,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 96,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after acquiring an additional 10,905 shares during the period. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 58,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 12,029 shares during the period. 65.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OGE stock opened at $41.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.66. OGE Energy Corp. has a one year low of $32.49 and a one year high of $42.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 36.90%. The firm had revenue of $589.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.17%.

In other OGE Energy news, VP Patricia D. Horn sold 4,015 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total transaction of $160,399.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on OGE Energy from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on OGE Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their target price on OGE Energy from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on OGE Energy in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.67.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity, natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

