MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Shares Gap Up to $5.44

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.44, but opened at $5.61. MINISO Group shares last traded at $5.82, with a volume of 2,597 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered MINISO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 0.13.

MINISO Group ( NYSE:MNSO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MINISO Group had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 5.35%. The company had revenue of $369.29 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MNSO. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in MINISO Group by 2,486.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in MINISO Group by 277.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 5,619 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in MINISO Group by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in MINISO Group during the 1st quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in MINISO Group by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 14,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,551 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.76% of the company’s stock.

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

