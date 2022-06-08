Mint Club (MINT) 24-Hour Volume Tops $945,149.00

Mint Club (MINT) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. One Mint Club coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Mint Club has a total market cap of $5.67 million and $945,149.00 worth of Mint Club was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Mint Club has traded down 7.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Mint Club

Mint Club is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Mint Club’s total supply is 1,149,363,840,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,041,314,412,631 coins. Mint Club’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Mint Club Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mint Club directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mint Club should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mint Club using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

