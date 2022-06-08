Mirabella Financial Services LLP Acquires New Holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JLL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,564,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 32.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 140,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,486,000 after purchasing an additional 34,813 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 12.6% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 869.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the third quarter worth approximately $248,000. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on JLL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $217.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $461.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $329.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.25.

JLL opened at $190.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $210.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.73. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a twelve month low of $180.30 and a twelve month high of $275.77.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $1.42. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 19.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

