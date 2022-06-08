Mirabella Financial Services LLP Acquires New Position in SomaLogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGC)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of SomaLogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 24,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cinctive Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of SomaLogic by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 154,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SomaLogic in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of SomaLogic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in SomaLogic by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 56,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 4,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in SomaLogic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,000. 58.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SomaLogic stock opened at $5.71 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.37 and a 200-day moving average of $8.54. SomaLogic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.20 and a twelve month high of $14.72.

SomaLogic ( NASDAQ:SLGC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). The company had revenue of $22.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SomaLogic, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SLGC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SomaLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on SomaLogic from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

SomaLogic, Inc operates as a protein biomarker discovery and clinical diagnostics company in the United States. It develops slow off-rate modified aptamers (SOMAmers), which are modified nucleic acid-based protein binding reagents that are specific for their cognate protein; and offers proprietary SomaScan services, which provide multiplex protein detection and quantification of protein levels in complex biological samples.

