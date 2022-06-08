Mirabella Financial Services LLP Acquires Shares of 23,796 Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 23,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ROIC. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 2.2% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 31,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 161,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 48,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 11.1% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 21,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ROIC. StockNews.com started coverage on Retail Opportunity Investments in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Retail Opportunity Investments from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Retail Opportunity Investments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of ROIC opened at $17.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 1-year low of $16.47 and a 1-year high of $20.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.60.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $75.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.21 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 4.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is 110.64%.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

