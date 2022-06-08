Mirabella Financial Services LLP Buys New Holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Floor & Decor by 163.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Floor & Decor by 128.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FND opened at $76.36 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.12 and a 1 year high of $145.89.

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 20.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FND shares. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Floor & Decor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.23.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

