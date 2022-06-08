Mirabella Financial Services LLP Buys New Holdings in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp in the third quarter worth $35,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in NBT Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 266.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,084 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 5,149 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $286,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,301 shares of the bank’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. 55.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut NBT Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NBT Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NBTB opened at $37.63 on Wednesday. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.66 and a 1-year high of $42.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.58.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $123.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.91 million. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 30.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.64%.

In other news, CFO Scott Allen Kingsley purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.60 per share, for a total transaction of $106,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 17,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,854. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About NBT Bancorp

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

