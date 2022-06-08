Mirabella Financial Services LLP Buys New Stake in McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX – Get Rating) (TSE:MUX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 385,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP owned 0.08% of McEwen Mining as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MUX. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in McEwen Mining by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,394,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,441,000 after purchasing an additional 225,790 shares in the last quarter. Condire Management LP purchased a new position in McEwen Mining in the fourth quarter worth $477,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in McEwen Mining in the third quarter valued at $366,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of McEwen Mining by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,000,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 248,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of McEwen Mining by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,676,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,022,000 after purchasing an additional 174,001 shares during the period. 23.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McEwen Mining alerts:

MUX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on shares of McEwen Mining from $1.50 to $1.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered McEwen Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on McEwen Mining in a research note on Saturday, May 21st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.53.

MUX opened at $0.60 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. McEwen Mining Inc has a 52-week low of $0.46 and a 52-week high of $1.71. The company has a market cap of $284.05 million, a P/E ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 1.22.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX – Get Rating) (TSE:MUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). McEwen Mining had a negative net margin of 46.05% and a negative return on equity of 16.25%. The company had revenue of $25.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.50 million. Research analysts anticipate that McEwen Mining Inc will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

McEwen Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for McEwen Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McEwen Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.