Mirabella Financial Services LLP Buys Shares of 23,796 Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 23,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROIC. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the third quarter worth about $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROIC opened at $17.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.38. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 52 week low of $16.47 and a 52 week high of $20.09.

Retail Opportunity Investments ( NASDAQ:ROIC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $75.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Retail Opportunity Investments’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.64%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ROIC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Retail Opportunity Investments from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Retail Opportunity Investments in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Retail Opportunity Investments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

