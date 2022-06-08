Mirabella Financial Services LLP Has $509,000 Position in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP reduced its stake in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,780 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in Zuora were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zuora by 86.4% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 83,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 38,605 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zuora in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,697,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Zuora by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 121,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in shares of Zuora in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,047,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Zuora by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 4,428 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Zuora news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 11,069 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total transaction of $161,939.47. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 39,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,305.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sri Srinivasan sold 4,366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total value of $63,874.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,232 shares in the company, valued at $325,254.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,206 shares of company stock valued at $830,044 in the last ninety days. 9.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zuora stock opened at $10.23 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.90 and a 200-day moving average of $15.04. Zuora, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $23.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.33 and a beta of 2.14.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07). Zuora had a negative net margin of 29.18% and a negative return on equity of 53.36%. The firm had revenue of $93.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ZUO shares. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Zuora to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Zuora from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.43.

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-revenue operations.

