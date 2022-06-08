Mirabella Financial Services LLP Invests $564,000 in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $564,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PRU. Eagle Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the second quarter worth about $3,576,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the third quarter worth about $2,089,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 38.2% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 114,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,005,000 after purchasing an additional 31,493 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 86.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 63,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,730,000 after purchasing an additional 29,588 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 65.8% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 12,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 4,818 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Shares of PRU opened at $106.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $94.51 and a one year high of $124.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $109.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.76.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.50. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $13.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 38.93%.

PRU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $113.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.21.

About Prudential Financial (Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.