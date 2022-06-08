Mirabella Financial Services LLP Invests $564,000 in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $564,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,576,000. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $2,089,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Prudential Financial by 38.2% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 114,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,005,000 after acquiring an additional 31,493 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 86.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 63,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,730,000 after acquiring an additional 29,588 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 65.8% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 12,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 4,818 shares during the last quarter. 56.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRU stock opened at $106.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $109.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.76. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.51 and a fifty-two week high of $124.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $39.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.49.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.50. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $13.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.93%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $113.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.21.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

