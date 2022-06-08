Mirabella Financial Services LLP Invests $593,000 in Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 28,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 17.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Sarl raised its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 18.8% during the third quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 13,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the fourth quarter worth $144,000. 52.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Endeavor Group alerts:

NYSE EDR opened at 23.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,325.33 and a beta of 1.04. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of 17.42 and a 12-month high of 35.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of 23.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 28.11.

Endeavor Group ( NYSE:EDR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported 0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.31 by 0.42. Endeavor Group had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of 1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.28 billion. Equities analysts expect that Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Endeavor Group news, President Mark S. Shapiro sold 83,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of 19.42, for a total value of 1,629,687.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 160,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately 3,121,551.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 391,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of 19.62, for a total transaction of 7,690,824.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,768,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 34,703,149.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 518,510 shares of company stock valued at $10,138,695.

EDR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Endeavor Group from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Barclays upgraded shares of Endeavor Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Endeavor Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Endeavor Group from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Endeavor Group from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 34.00.

Endeavor Group Profile (Get Rating)

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.