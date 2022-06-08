Mirabella Financial Services LLP Lowers Position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP trimmed its position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,882 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,403 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,380 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. CDAM UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 1,026,489 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $66,937,000 after acquiring an additional 82,523 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 23,589 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,156 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 221,314 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $14,432,000 after purchasing an additional 64,318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Western Digital from $63.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Western Digital from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on Western Digital from $92.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.72.

Shares of WDC stock opened at $60.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Western Digital Co. has a twelve month low of $43.85 and a twelve month high of $77.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.49.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. Western Digital had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 20.88%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 4,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $300,888.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,683,297. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.