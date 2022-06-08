Mirabella Financial Services LLP Lowers Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP cut its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 59.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,964 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 4,347 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,005,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter worth about $16,242,000. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 52,817 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,620,000 after acquiring an additional 6,745 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Finally, Welch Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 2,737 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $96.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $129.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $94.57 and a 12-month high of $135.89.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 67.56%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MDT. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $149.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $115.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Cowen increased their target price on Medtronic to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.52.

In related news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total value of $631,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

