Mirabella Financial Services LLP Makes New $311,000 Investment in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,268 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 177.1% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 823 shares of the airline’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,300 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total transaction of $105,110.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,296 shares in the company, valued at $1,064,627.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LUV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Evercore ISI raised Southwest Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on Southwest Airlines from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $59.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.88.

Southwest Airlines stock opened at $44.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.61 billion, a PE ratio of 47.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.14. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12 month low of $36.75 and a 12 month high of $59.30.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The airline reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.02. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 3.17% and a negative return on equity of 4.39%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.72) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

