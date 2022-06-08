Mirabella Financial Services LLP Purchases New Holdings in McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX – Get Rating) (TSE:MUX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 385,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP owned 0.08% of McEwen Mining at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in McEwen Mining by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,394,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,441,000 after buying an additional 225,790 shares during the period. Condire Management LP acquired a new stake in McEwen Mining in the fourth quarter valued at about $477,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in McEwen Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in McEwen Mining by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,000,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 248,500 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of McEwen Mining by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,676,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,022,000 after buying an additional 174,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MUX opened at $0.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $284.05 million, a P/E ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.81. McEwen Mining Inc has a twelve month low of $0.46 and a twelve month high of $1.71.

McEwen Mining ( NYSE:MUX Get Rating ) (TSE:MUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). McEwen Mining had a negative net margin of 46.05% and a negative return on equity of 16.25%. The business had revenue of $25.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.50 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that McEwen Mining Inc will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on McEwen Mining in a report on Saturday, May 21st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on shares of McEwen Mining from $1.50 to $1.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of McEwen Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.53.

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

