Mirabella Financial Services LLP Purchases New Stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. David J Yvars Group acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP James W. Hunt III sold 4,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $399,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,450,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jay S. Buth sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total transaction of $60,157.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,516 shares in the company, valued at $1,621,105.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,953 shares of company stock valued at $995,989 over the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Eversource Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eversource Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.00.

Shares of ES stock opened at $92.84 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.75. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $78.44 and a 12 month high of $94.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.6375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 67.82%.

About Eversource Energy (Get Rating)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

