Mirabella Financial Services LLP Purchases Shares of 37,669 TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) (TSE:TA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 37,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in TransAlta by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 289,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in TransAlta by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of TransAlta by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 623,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of TransAlta by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 12,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in TransAlta by 157.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 4,437 shares during the period. 76.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TAC. Bank of America downgraded shares of TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TransAlta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on TransAlta from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransAlta presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of NYSE TAC opened at $11.52 on Wednesday. TransAlta Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.44 and a fifty-two week high of $12.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of -10.87 and a beta of 1.08.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) (TSE:TA) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.36. TransAlta had a positive return on equity of 13.73% and a negative net margin of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $580.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that TransAlta Co. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is a boost from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is -15.09%.

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, and Energy Transition. owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

