Mirabella Financial Services LLP Reduces Stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP lessened its position in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,882 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,403 shares during the quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WDC. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Western Digital by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 6,531,357 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $425,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,542 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 631.2% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,341,800 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $87,438,000 after buying an additional 1,158,297 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,696,000. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 144.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 851,180 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $55,505,000 after purchasing an additional 502,699 shares during the period. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Western Digital in the 4th quarter worth $29,537,000. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Western Digital alerts:

In other Western Digital news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 4,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $300,888.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,719 shares in the company, valued at $1,683,297. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ WDC opened at $60.32 on Wednesday. Western Digital Co. has a 12 month low of $43.85 and a 12 month high of $77.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.49. The stock has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 9.49%. Western Digital’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WDC. Barclays increased their target price on Western Digital from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Western Digital from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Western Digital from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.72.

Western Digital Profile (Get Rating)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.