Mirabella Financial Services LLP Sells 7,780 Shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP reduced its position in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,780 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in Zuora were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Zuora by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,875,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,572,000 after purchasing an additional 400,260 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Zuora by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,327,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,829,000 after purchasing an additional 402,975 shares in the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zuora by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,399,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,823,000 after purchasing an additional 34,900 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Zuora by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,317,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,284,000 after purchasing an additional 10,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zuora by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,077,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,816,000 after purchasing an additional 158,984 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Zuora alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on ZUO. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Zuora from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Zuora to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zuora presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.43.

Shares of Zuora stock opened at $10.23 on Wednesday. Zuora, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $23.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -12.33 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.04.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $93.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.24 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 53.36% and a negative net margin of 29.18%. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Sri Srinivasan sold 4,366 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total transaction of $63,874.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,254.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 5,000 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total value of $75,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,206 shares of company stock valued at $830,044 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.08% of the company’s stock.

Zuora Profile (Get Rating)

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-revenue operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZUO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zuora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zuora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.