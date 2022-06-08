Mirabella Financial Services LLP Takes Position in National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of National Bank by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of National Bank by 1.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of National Bank by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of National Bank by 9.8% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in National Bank by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NBHC shares. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of National Bank from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Bank in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

In related news, CEO G. Timothy Laney sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $232,116.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 311,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,454,544.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NBHC opened at $41.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 0.89. National Bank Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $34.11 and a 12-month high of $48.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.13 and its 200-day moving average is $42.51.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.06). National Bank had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 28.64%. The firm had revenue of $67.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.51 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.45%.

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

