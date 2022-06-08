Mirabella Financial Services LLP Takes Position in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Standex International by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Standex International by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Standex International by 5.1% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Standex International by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 55,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,141,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Standex International by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 24,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Standex International from $139.00 to $143.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. William Blair upgraded Standex International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Standex International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Standex International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

In related news, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.84, for a total value of $110,208.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,290,168.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SXI opened at $95.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Standex International Co. has a 12-month low of $86.30 and a 12-month high of $121.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.27.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $189.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.92 million. Standex International had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 8.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Standex International Co. will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 10th. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.39%.

Standex International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

