Mitsubishi Chemical (OTCMKTS:MTLHY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $29.39

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $29.39 and last traded at $29.47, with a volume of 2068 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.94.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.75.

About Mitsubishi Chemical (OTCMKTS:MTLHY)

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation provides performance products, chemicals, industrial gases, health care products, and other products in Japan and internationally. The company's performance products include specialty chemicals, functional food materials, inorganic materials, electronic and electrical components and products, molding and processed products, film and sheet products, synthetic paper and fiber, carbon fiber, equipment, instruments and systems, materials and products for industrial use, construction materials, civil engineering materials, aqua-related materials and products, leisure, sports, and daily goods.

