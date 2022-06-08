MML Investors Services LLC Buys 26,445 Shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) by 41.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,595 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,445 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF worth $7,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 110.5% during the 4th quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 227.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA LIT opened at $75.88 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.01. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a one year low of $61.67 and a one year high of $97.13.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

