MML Investors Services LLC Decreases Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

MML Investors Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,130 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF were worth $7,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 82.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 66,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,972,000 after purchasing an additional 29,897 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 320,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,127,000 after purchasing an additional 25,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 65,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,992,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RWR stock opened at $103.91 on Wednesday. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $98.00 and a 52-week high of $123.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $109.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.26.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

