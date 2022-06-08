MML Investors Services LLC Grows Stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 96,083 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,386 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $9,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lincoln Capital Corp lifted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 11,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, F3Logic LLC grew its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 23,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:NOBL opened at $92.35 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.94. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $67.97.

