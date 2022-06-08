MML Investors Services LLC Has $11.28 Million Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

MML Investors Services LLC cut its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 68.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 140,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 308,916 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned 0.11% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $11,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 460,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,321,000 after purchasing an additional 49,187 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 173,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,064,000 after buying an additional 5,444 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 18,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Finally, Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 115,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,288,000 after buying an additional 2,532 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHM stock opened at $71.31 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.66. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $64.57 and a 52 week high of $83.73.

