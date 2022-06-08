MML Investors Services LLC Purchases 4,822 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:BAUG)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:BAUG – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222,405 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,822 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned 0.09% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August worth $7,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAUG. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 293.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 102,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 76,730 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,058,000. Diligent Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 160.8% during the 4th quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 50,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 31,010 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the 4th quarter valued at about $696,000. Finally, Integral Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the 4th quarter valued at about $464,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August alerts:

NYSEARCA BAUG opened at $30.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.21 and its 200 day moving average is $31.99. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August has a 12 month low of $29.38 and a 12 month high of $33.51.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:BAUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.