MML Investors Services LLC Reduces Stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

MML Investors Services LLC trimmed its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 68.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 308,916 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $11,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Condor Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 19,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 15,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 17,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vision Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period.

SCHM stock opened at $71.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.31 and a 200-day moving average of $74.66. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $64.57 and a 12 month high of $83.73.

