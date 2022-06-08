MML Investors Services LLC Sells 12,163 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

MML Investors Services LLC cut its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 195,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,163 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $10,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 605,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,199,000 after purchasing an additional 38,070 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 5,384 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 517.5% during the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 19,706 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 3,628.5% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 440,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,419,000 after purchasing an additional 428,234 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,498,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,618,000 after purchasing an additional 169,072 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:FIXD opened at $47.13 on Wednesday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $46.84 and a 52-week high of $54.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.82 and its 200 day moving average is $50.50.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th.

