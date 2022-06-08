MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.31–$0.28 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $279.00 million-$282.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $277.85 million.MongoDB also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.31–$0.16 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $650.00 to $500.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on MongoDB from $490.00 to $400.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on MongoDB from $330.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of MongoDB in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Tigress Financial started coverage on MongoDB in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $630.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $433.24.

MDB traded up $3.42 on Wednesday, hitting $299.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,269,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,508,468. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $332.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $394.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 4.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.78 and a beta of 1.00. MongoDB has a 52-week low of $213.39 and a 52-week high of $590.00.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $1.54. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 45.56% and a negative net margin of 32.75%. The business had revenue of $285.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.98) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that MongoDB will post -5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.30, for a total transaction of $429,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.14, for a total transaction of $1,110,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,951,882.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,809 shares of company stock valued at $32,992,875. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in MongoDB by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 255.7% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 6,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,197,000 after acquiring an additional 4,342 shares during the period. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in MongoDB during the fourth quarter valued at $23,454,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in MongoDB by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 72,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,543,000 after acquiring an additional 14,435 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

