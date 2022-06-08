National Australia Bank Limited (ASX:NABPH) Raises Dividend to $0.65 Per Share

National Australia Bank Limited (ASX:NABPH – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, June 7th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.646 per share on Thursday, June 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This is a positive change from National Australia Bank’s previous interim dividend of $0.61.

About National Australia Bank (Get Rating)

National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Business and Private Banking, Personal Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, and New Zealand Banking segments. It operates through Business and Private Banking; Personal Banking; Corporate and Institutional Banking; New Zealand Banking; and Corporate Functions and Other segments.

