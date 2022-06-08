Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.28 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Navigator’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.31. Navigator posted earnings of $0.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,700%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Navigator will report full year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.14. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Navigator.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The shipping company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.13. Navigator had a negative net margin of 2.95% and a positive return on equity of 3.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NVGS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Navigator from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Navigator in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Navigator from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

NVGS stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.96. 2,016 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,972. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.18. Navigator has a one year low of $7.84 and a one year high of $15.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -95.86 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.94.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVGS. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Navigator by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 121,880 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Navigator by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 56,213 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Navigator by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 112,150 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Navigator by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 34,693 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Navigator by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 14,088 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares during the period. 32.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of April 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 53 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers.

