Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY) Trading Up 8.4%

Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating)’s share price was up 8.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.25 and last traded at $3.24. Approximately 15,527 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,748,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.99.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NRDY shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Nerdy from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Barclays cut their price target on Nerdy from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Nerdy in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Nerdy from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Nerdy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.60.

The company has a market capitalization of $515.26 million, a PE ratio of -12.27 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.46 and its 200-day moving average is $4.31.

In other Nerdy news, CEO Charles K. Cohn bought 57,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.96 per share, for a total transaction of $169,030.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,889,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,512,461.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Jason H. Pello bought 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.86 per share, with a total value of $50,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 503,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,291.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 396,605 shares of company stock worth $1,083,501 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 31.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Nerdy by 3,036.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nerdy during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Nerdy by 108,950.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 13,074 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nerdy during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nerdy during the first quarter worth about $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.01% of the company’s stock.

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI, to connect learners of various ages to experts, delivering value on both sides of the network. Its learning destination provides learning experiences across various subjects and multiple formats, including one-on-one instruction, small group classes, large format group classes, and adaptive self-study.

