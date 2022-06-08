Neutrino USD Price Hits $0.99 on Major Exchanges (USDN)

Neutrino USD (USDN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. One Neutrino USD coin can now be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00003248 BTC on exchanges. Neutrino USD has a total market capitalization of $817.30 million and $5.97 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Neutrino USD has traded 0% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 38.7% against the dollar and now trades at $69.98 or 0.00230521 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003291 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002111 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001327 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.95 or 0.00428066 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00029973 BTC.

Neutrino USD Profile

Neutrino USD launched on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 828,949,458 coins and its circulating supply is 828,948,854 coins. Neutrino USD’s official website is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino USD’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Buying and Selling Neutrino USD

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutrino USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neutrino USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

