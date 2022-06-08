Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU) Sets New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Nevada Copper Corp. (TSE:NCU – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Haywood Securities downgraded the stock to a hold rating. Haywood Securities now has a C$0.60 price target on the stock. Nevada Copper traded as low as C$0.37 and last traded at C$0.38, with a volume of 298431 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on NCU. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Nevada Copper to a “sell” rating and set a C$0.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Nevada Copper from C$0.80 to C$0.70 in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Nevada Copper alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.88. The firm has a market capitalization of C$168.17 million and a PE ratio of 41.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.64.

Nevada Copper ( TSE:NCU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The mining company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$6.45 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Nevada Copper Corp. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU)

Nevada Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Nevada. The company explores for copper, iron magnetite, gold, and silver ores. Its holds 100% interests in the Pumpkin Hollow property located in Nevada, the United States. Nevada Copper Corp. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Vancouver, British Columbia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nevada Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevada Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.