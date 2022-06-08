NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Stake Boosted by SailingStone Capital Partners LLC

SailingStone Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 146,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,270 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy accounts for about 4.0% of SailingStone Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $13,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,340,000 after purchasing an additional 51,745 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 56,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Kenfarb & CO. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,686,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 27,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $70.19 per share, with a total value of $701,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NEE shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.63.

NYSE NEE traded down $0.50 on Wednesday, hitting $79.28. 108,527 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,802,613. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.48. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.22 and a 52-week high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 11.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 229.73%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

