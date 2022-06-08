NFT Price Hits $0.0197 on Major Exchanges (NFT)

NFT (NFT) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 8th. One NFT coin can currently be bought for $0.0197 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NFT has a market capitalization of $727,283.34 and approximately $2,987.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, NFT has traded down 6.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,252.90 or 0.99995954 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003307 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003305 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002026 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001653 BTC.

About NFT

NFT (CRYPTO:NFT) is a coin. Its launch date was August 17th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 coins. NFT’s official Twitter account is @NFT_Protocol . NFT’s official message board is medium.com/@goblockparty . NFT’s official website is www.blockparty.co

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT Protocol is a community-run protocol intended to power applications that support the creation, marketing and exchange of non-fungible tokens. NFT Protocol intends to deliver a decentralized platform with the tools to enable efficient markets for non-fungible tokens and their associated digital goods “

Buying and Selling NFT

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using U.S. dollars.

