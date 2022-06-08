NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.63 EPS

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.63), MarketWatch Earnings reports. NGL Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 15.38% and a negative net margin of 2.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.50) EPS.

NYSE NGL traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.91. 39,002 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 626,546. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.08 and its 200-day moving average is $2.13. NGL Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $1.38 and a 1 year high of $2.91. The company has a market capitalization of $248.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.63, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.27.

In other news, CEO H Michael Krimbill purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.12 per share, with a total value of $212,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 62.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 5,758 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 22.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 6,336 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 3.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 570,322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 19,224 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 53.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 21,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 36.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 90,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 24,051 shares during the last quarter. 30.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on NGL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NGL Energy Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NGL Energy Partners

NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the crude oil and liquids logistics, and water solution businesses. The company's Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and marketers, and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, and pipeline transportation services.

