NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Shares Acquired by Stony Point Capital LLC

Stony Point Capital LLC boosted its position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) by 70.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,852 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the period. NICE accounts for about 3.3% of Stony Point Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Stony Point Capital LLC owned about 0.09% of NICE worth $17,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NICE. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in NICE in the 1st quarter worth about $705,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of NICE by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NICE by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,020,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NICE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,879,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management grew its position in shares of NICE by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 63,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,950,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. 70.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet lowered NICE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on NICE from $315.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Citigroup cut their target price on NICE from $314.00 to $306.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NICE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on NICE from $365.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NICE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.29.

Shares of NASDAQ NICE opened at $208.43 on Wednesday. NICE Ltd. has a 12 month low of $179.13 and a 12 month high of $319.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.48, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $205.00 and a 200-day moving average of $240.76.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $527.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.64 million. NICE had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 11.43%. On average, analysts predict that NICE Ltd. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connecting them using real time AI-based routing.

