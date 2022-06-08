Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Bought by MD Financial Management Inc.

MD Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,185 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 141.4% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 140 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 183 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $249.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $253.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $269.43. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $222.54 and a twelve month high of $299.20. The firm has a market cap of $59.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.37.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.02. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 21.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.03%.

Norfolk Southern announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 29th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the railroad operator to reacquire up to 14.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NSC shares. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $345.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $356.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $356.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $308.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $304.41.

In other news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total value of $241,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,255 shares in the company, valued at $8,284,229.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven F. Leer sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.51, for a total transaction of $185,857.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

