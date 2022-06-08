Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.83.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NTNX. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Nutanix from $47.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Nutanix to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. William Blair cut Nutanix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Nutanix from $34.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Nutanix from $45.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th.

In related news, CFO Duston Williams sold 11,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $275,705.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 5,000 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total value of $123,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,652 shares of company stock valued at $1,970,165. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NTNX. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Nutanix by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nutanix by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Nutanix by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Nutanix by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 41,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Nutanix by 5.7% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. 70.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NTNX traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.90. 27,106 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,302,119. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.09 and its 200-day moving average is $26.74. Nutanix has a 52 week low of $13.51 and a 52 week high of $44.50. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 1.52.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $403.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.90 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.87) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Nutanix will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking visualization and security services; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; Nutanix Karbon for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments; and Nutanix Clusters solution.

