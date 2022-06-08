Observer (OBSR) Price Down 2.1% This Week

Observer (OBSR) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 8th. Observer has a total market capitalization of $10.00 million and $42,798.00 worth of Observer was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Observer has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Observer coin can now be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Observer Profile

Observer is a coin. Its launch date was October 5th, 2018. Observer’s total supply is 14,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,547,080,871 coins. Observer’s official website is www.obsr.org . The Reddit community for Observer is /r/OBSR . Observer’s official Twitter account is @observerfounda1

According to CryptoCompare, “OBSR (OBSERVER Coin) is a utility coin that promotes crowd-sourced weather data trading. Individuals earn OBSR by sending personal weather observations, such as air temperature, pressure, humidity, and fine dust concentrations, to the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. Whenever observations are successfully performed the data provider receives OBSR as compensation. All observations are subject to quality control by meteorological experts and managed through big data technology. Data buyers can purchase OBSR from the cryptocurrency exchanges for weather data and acquire data through the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. “

Observer Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Observer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Observer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Observer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

